Union minister promises approval of package for 5,000 flood-hit rural houses in J&K

Union minister for agriculture and farmers’ welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday visited flood-affected border village of Badyal Brahmana in Jammu’s RS Pura sector and promised to approve a package for 5,000 flood-hit rural houses in J&K. Union minister for agriculture and farmers welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a visit in Jammu on Friday. (PTI)

Chouhan pledged that the Union government would provide all possible assistance to the affected population following consultations with the J&K government which would submit reports with respect to the assessment of damages suffered during the floods.

He said teams from the ministries of home affairs, Jal Shakti, rural development and agriculture have already conducted surveys in the affected parts of the Union territory. “They will also submit their reports while the assessment of damages is ongoing. Once the state government submits its memoranda, the central government will leave no stone unturned in providing relief,” he said.

After his visit to Badyal Brahmana, the minister returned to Jammu city and chaired a review meeting with the J&K government.

Chouhan announced that one instalment under PM-Kisan would be released immediately to the farmers affected by the floods in the Union territory.

He also announced that workers in the flood-affected areas would get additional 50 man-days under MGNREA, increasing their entitlement to 150 from the existing 100 man-days guaranteed under the programme in view of the natural calamity.

He also announced that farmers would receive compensation for their domestic animals which perished in floods.

The agriculture minister further said that under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, ₹1.30 lakh each would be provided for the construction of houses, with a separate toilet. Hailing Self Help Groups for their work, he said, they, too, have suffered losses, and 76,000 crore rupees would be released for them.

Chouhan suggested that the sand accumulated in the fields due to floods must be used by the farmers in whose land it is deposited. In this case, the mining department must relax the rule in favour of those affected.

He said J&K government has about 2,499 crore rupees available for disaster management, which will be utilised for the recent floods, adding that if more funds are required, the central government will extend further assistance.

He said J&K government would take up renovation of damaged canals and embankments with the central assistance.