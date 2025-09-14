Union ministers visit disaster-hit areas in Himachal Pradesh

Union minister of state for women and child development Savitri Thakur and minister of state for ports, shipping and waterways Shantanu Thakur visited various regions of Himachal Pradesh affected by recent natural disasters including sudden floods, landslides and cloudbursts on Saturday. Union minister of state for women and child development Savitri Thakur and minister of state for ports, shipping and waterways Shantanu Thakur visited various regions of Himachal Pradesh affected by recent natural disasters, including sudden floods, landslides and cloudbursts on Saturday. (HT Photo)

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is concerned about this disaster and the Central government is working with full commitment for the rehabilitation and assistance of the affected families,” said Thakur.

She held a meeting with district administration officials and concerned departments, where she asked the officials to prepare a complete report of the detailed assessment of the damage in the affected areas, so that relief and rehabilitation work can be expedited.

The union minister appreciated the district administration and government machinery for working day and night even in adverse conditions and completing the work of basic necessities like road, water and electricity etc. on priority. Thakur said that earlier an inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) from Delhi was also sent to Kullu-Manali area to assess the damage caused by the disaster.

Meanwhile, minister of state for ports, shipping and waterways Shantanu Thakur visited Gushaini, Tirthan and Sainj under Banjar assembly constituency. He said, “Himachal has been badly affected due to the monsoon this year. We are committed to restore normalcy as soon as possible.”