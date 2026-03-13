100 hospitals designated as first referral units in Haryana

In a move to strengthen secondary healthcare services in Haryana, the state government has designated 100 health institutions under the National Health Mission (NHM) as First Referral Units (FRUs), said Haryana health minister Arti Singh Rao on Thursday. The health minister said that these FRUs are being developed to provide 24-hour emergency services. Important facilities such as maternity services, newborn care, and blood storage will be made available at these centres. (HT Photo for representation)

Out of the 100 health institutions designated as FRUs, six each are in Jhajjar, Karnal and Jind districts; five each are in Ambala, Faridabad, Fatehabad, Hisar, Nuh, Sirsa, Kurukshetra, and Sonepat; four each in Gurugram, Kaithal, Mahendragarh, Palwal, Panchkula, Panipat, Rewari, Bhiwani, Rohtak, and Yamunanagar; and two in Charkhi Dadri district.

The move is aimed at providing better and timely medical facilities, particularly to people living in rural and remote areas so that patients with serious conditions can receive prompt treatment.

The health minister said that these FRUs are being developed to provide 24-hour emergency services. Important facilities such as maternity services, newborn care, and blood storage will be made available at these centres. “This will ensure immediate and effective medical assistance in emergency situations related to mothers and newborn babies,” Rao added.

Minister Rao said that these FRUs will serve as an important link between Primary Health Centres and tertiary hospitals. “The government is giving special focus to strengthening infrastructure at these centres, deploying specialist medical staff, and making the referral system faster and more effective, “ Rao added.