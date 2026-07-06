2015 Behbal Kalan firing probe: BJP leader Vijay Sampla summoned for third time

The Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 Behbal Kalan firing case on Sunday once again issued summons to senior BJP leader and former Union minister Vijay Sampla to appear on July 6. Responding to SIT’s fresh summons, Vijay Sampla questioned why he was being singled out, especially since the police had failed to provide copies of the documents based on which he was being asked to appear repeatedly. (HT)

Sampla was previously summoned on June 28, but failed to turn up. Before this, he had appeared before investigators in Jalandhar on June 23.

Responding to SIT’s fresh summons, Sampla questioned why he was being singled out, especially since the police had failed to provide copies of the documents based on which he was being asked to appear repeatedly.

“Seeking an explanation from a citizen without furnishing the relevant documents is contrary to the principles of natural justice and due process of law,” he added.

Reiterating his willingness to cooperate in the investigation, Sampla said he had already informed the SIT in writing that owing to prior unavoidable commitments, he would be unable to appear on July 6, but would make himself available on July 7.

Sampla also accused the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab of attempting to divert public attention from pressing public issues through political vendetta against opposition leaders.

The SIT summons come amid fresh momentum in the investigation. On June 11, the SIT recorded a statement from former Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, who claimed Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had previously admitted to wrongdoings before the temporal seat.

Sukhbir had appeared before the Akal Takht on December 2, 2024, and tendered an unconditional apology for “all mistakes committed by the party and SAD government”.

The probe traces back to October 14, 2015, when police opened fire on unarmed protesters demonstrating against the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib at Bargari, killing two people.

The firing took place during the SAD-BJP government’s tenure, when Sukhbir was deputy chief minister and held the home portfolio. The incident caused a backlash for the alliance, and Sampla remains the first prominent BJP leader to be formally summoned in the investigation.

On July 3, the SIT visited Bargari and Behbal Kalan villages to recreate the crime scene before initiating further legal action.