Unused funds, stalled projects: Audit flags wasted potential of IMTech, Chandigarh

A recent audit of the Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTech), Chandigarh, has exposed severe financial mismanagement, unfulfilled and delayed projects, and administrative inefficiencies between 2021 and 2023, involving research projects worth ₹21.34 crore. Established in 1984 in Chandigarh's Sector 39, IMTech is one among the chain of 38 national laboratories, six units and 39 outreach centres of the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), under Union ministry of science and technology.

These significant irregularities, highlighted in a report drafted by the Director General of Audit (Environment & Scientific Departments), New Delhi, led to unutilised research funds, non-compliance with financial propriety and failure to capitalise on scientific advancements made by the premier research institute, dedicated to advancing microbial science and technology.

Apart from state-of-the-art infrastructure, the institute boasts of a team of more than 55 scientists, with several years of training in world-renowned laboratories.

₹1.27-crore research halted midway

Another research initiative, titled “Unravelling the role of cellulose biosynthesis machinery in mycobacterial biofilms”, was prematurely closed after three years, with only 46% of the allocated ₹1.27 crore utilised. The project was aimed to identify genetic pathways in Mycobacterium tuberculosis.

The project was accorded at a total cost of ₹1.27 crore for a duration of five years in February 2018.

In 2021, the research was relinquished after the principal investigator was selected for India Alliance Fellowship starting. The completion report was submitted on August 13, 2021. The audit raised concern over the activity of the project that was scheduled to be carried out in third and fourth years of the project. The audit also pointed out why was no co-principal investigator attached with the scientist to take over the project in case of leaving the department or any other emergency.

The audit revealed that IMTech had to foreclose seven research projects under the “Healthcare Theme”, all incurring total expenditure of ₹2.11 crore.

The projects, initiated in 2020-21, were classified as Major Laboratory Projects (MLPs) and assigned specific MLP numbers by IMTech. The audit pointed that it could not ascertain the factual position of the outcome of the projects. It also sought reasons why the amount of ₹2.11 crore spent on the project should not be termed unfruitful.

STI hub in Ladakh stagnates

In another revelation, IMTech was allocated ₹2.45 crore for setting up a Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Hub in Ladakh. The hub was envisioned to introduce Internet of Things (IoT) applications in community healthcare and e-governance. IMTech’s total share in the budget was ₹65.58 lakh. However, extreme weather conditions, delayed fund releases and difficulties in hiring technical staff hampered its execution. The audit report stated that the financial progress of the project doesn’t vouch for its physical progress.

₹14.88 crore national repository for GMP Cell Lines delayed

IMTech was also to establish India’s first Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) microbial cell repository, with a ₹14.88-crore budget. However, by the first year, only ₹1.09 lakh were spent. The funding agency has released ₹9.13 crore (61.3%) of the entire stipulated amount for the project so far.

Delays in hiring, procurement and infrastructure development stalled the project, and the latest progress report indicates that only 50% of the work has been completed. The total expenditure incurred under the project stands at 52.8%.

“At this pace, the completion of all project activities within the extended period doesn’t seem likely,” noted the report. It added that the project execution was asked to be accelerated to make up for the delay and to attain completion as early as possible. The progress (physical and financial) of the project till its completion was also asked to be updated.

IMTech director Dr Sanjeev Khosla failed to provide any definite comment on the matter. “I am not aware of the contents of the report and cannot comment at this hour,” he said.

Covid-19 vaccine hopes unmet

As per audit report, a ₹63.06 lakh project to develop a vaccine immunogen for SARS-CoV-2 was sanctioned to IMTech in September 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The project received 67% of allocated funds, but lacked a detailed progress report. With the research period ending in August 2023, no progress report was available on records to ascertain the physical status of the project.

Breakthroughs for Parkinson’s, antimicrobial resistance never tapped

Between 2021-23, IMTech developed four key technologies, including treatments for Parkinson’s disease and antimicrobial resistance. However, none of these innovations have been commercialised, and patents remain unused. The audit recommends more aggressive technology transfer and industry collaboration efforts.