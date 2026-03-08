UPSC Exam 2025: Four aspirants from Yamunanagar, Karnal in top 100

Four candidates from Yamunanagar and Karnal districts have cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations 2025, the results of which were declared on Friday. Mansi Gupta secured AIR 78 in her third attempt. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Jagadhri Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) Deepanshu Jindal secured an impressive all-India rank (AIR) 38. Originally from Punjab’s Moga district, Jindal currently serves in Yamunanagar. His sister is an IAS officer in the Himachal Pradesh cadre.

Mansi Gupta secured AIR 78 in her third attempt. A law graduate from the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, she had long aspired to join the civil services. Her father, Rahul Gupta, a chartered accountant, said the family was proud of her achievement and her commitment to serving the country.

Another candidate from Yamunanagar, Kashish Kalra, improved her rank from 111 last year to 96 this year. She is currently an under-training IPS officer at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad. Kalra reappeared in the examination with the aim of securing a position in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

Meanwhile, Ananya Rana from Nilokheri in Karnal district secured AIR 60 in her fourth attempt. She is currently undergoing training for the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) at the National Academy of Direct Taxes in Nagpur. In the 2023 Civil Services Examination, she had secured rank 280 and was allotted the IRS (Income Tax) cadre. Prior to that, she had also been selected as an Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer through the Haryana Civil Services Examination.