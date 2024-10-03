US-based Kapurthala man dies of cardiac arrest

A 32-year-old Kapurthala man died of cardiac arrest in the United States a day before he was to board a flight back home on Wednesday. Gurjit Singh, a resident of Talwandi Kuka village of Kapurthala district .

The deceased has been identified as Gurjit Singh, a resident of Talwandi Kuka village of Kapurthala district. He moved to the US seven months ago on a work permit and was returning home ahead of his marriage ceremony to be held on October 18.

Gurjit’s uncle Harjinder Singh said the family received a call from the US police on Wednesday morning informing them about the demise of his nephew due to a heart attack.

“The news came as a huge shock for the family as he was to board a flight on Tuesday night (US Time) to India from California. We contacted his friends who confirmed that Gurjit was on his way to the airport with one of his friends when he stopped to pay obeisance at a local gurdwara where he collapsed. He was rushed to a local hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead,” he said.

He added that the family had made all the arrangements for his wedding to be held on October 18. Meanwhile, the family also demanded a detailed probe into Gurjit’s death.

“We apprehended some foul play as Gurjit had a dispute with one of his acquaintances in the US over some issue. We demand extensive inquiry into the matter. We also urge the ministry of external affairs and state government to assist us in bringing the body back to Punjab,” he said.