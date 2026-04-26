Chandigarh: 57-yr-old woman duped of ₹50 lakh in investment fraud

A 57-year-old woman from Sector 18 has alleged that she was duped by unknown people of ₹49.9 lakh in an investment fraud. A case under Sections 319(2) , 318(4) , 336(3) , 338 , 340(2) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (HT PHOTO)

According to police, she alleged that while scrolling Facebook in March, she came across a video allegedly asking people to invest ₹21,000 with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to get a return of ₹3 lakh by the end of the month.

The woman sent the money on the link that was attached with the video and later got a call from unknown person informing her that the sent amount was just to open the account. The caller lured her to invest more money and asked her to add him as a beneficiary to her bank account as well. Later, citing the Iran-USA war, he coaxed her to invest more money. She eventually realised she had been duped and approached the police.

A case under Sections 319(2) (cheating by personation), 318(4) (cheating), 336(3) (forgery), 338 (using forged documents), 340(2) (fraudulent use of documents) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the cyber crime police station. The accused is yet to be arrested.