Chandigarh to acquire land for Railway under bridge at Raipur Kalan

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 09, 2023 02:02 AM IST

According to the notification issued by the administration, the SIA is required to be carried out in consultation with the municipal corporation (MC) and landowners in the affected areas in view of the provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Social Impact Assessment and Consent) Rules 2014

With the move to decongest traffic at Baltana railway crossing, UT administration will carry out social impact assessment (SIA) in the affected area of Raipur Kalan village, where land is to be acquired for the construction of a railway under bridge (RUB).

Administration will acquire 0.74 acres of land of Raipur Kalan village for the construction of the RUB.

According to the notification issued by the administration, the SIA is required to be carried out in consultation with the municipal corporation (MC) and landowners in the affected areas in view of the provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Social Impact Assessment and Consent) Rules 2014.

The key activities include consultation, survey, public hearings etc will be carried out by Panjab University.

Recently, the Northern Railway had floated a tender of an estimated cost of 4.94 crore for the construction of the RUB in lieu of the level crossing No.123-C at the Chandigarh-Baltana-Harmilap Nagar railway crossing on the Ambala-Chandigarh railway line section in Raipur Kalan village.

After the construction of the underpass, residents of Raipur Kalan, Vikas Nagar, Baltana, Zirakpur, Dhakoli, Panchkula, Mauli Jagran and nearby areas will no longer have to wait at the level crossing when a train arrives and remain stuck in traffic jams.

