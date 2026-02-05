UT admn invites expression of interest for regional driving training centre at Raipur Kalan

The process of establish a Regional Driving Training Centre (RDTC) at Raipur Kalan has gained momentum with UT administration inviting Expressions of Interest (EoI) from private agencies through a public notice. The selected private partner will be responsible for providing training vehicles, modern training equipment, teaching aids and other necessary resources. (File)

The RDTC will be established under the transport department with the objective of professionalising driver training, promoting safe and efficient driving, and linking trained drivers with employment opportunities. Around four acres of land has already been earmarked for the project.

Training will be given to new drivers, applying for their first driving licence, as well as commercial vehicle drivers such as bus, truck, taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers. Drivers associated with the state transport undertaking will undergo periodic assessment and refresher courses at the centre. The facility will also cater to fleet drivers employed by logistics companies, schools, hospitals and cab services. Unemployed youth seeking driving-related jobs can also enrol. Existing licence holders can opt for refresher and advanced safety training.

The training programme will be of around one month’s duration. After completing the course, candidates will not be required to appear for a separate driving test for obtaining a driving licence, as proficiency will be assessed at the centre itself.

The selected private partner will be responsible for providing training vehicles, modern training equipment, teaching aids and other necessary resources. The partner will also develop the course structure, training material, provide technical support, impart vehicle maintenance skills and prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for setting up the institute.

As per the transport department, trained and certified drivers will also be provided employment opportunities through the private partner’s professional networks and business processes. In addition, instructors at the institute will be given regular, free training on the latest vehicle technologies to ensure updated and high-quality instruction.

The institute will operate on a self-sustaining model in accordance with government guidelines. An audit and review mechanism will also be put in place to ensure quality standards.

Eligibility conditions for private agencies

As per the EoI, participating agencies must be duly registered and have a clean record. A minimum annual turnover of ₹50 lakh and at least three years of experience in the field of road safety have been made mandatory.

Non-governmental organisations (NGOs), automobile associations, vehicle manufacturers’ associations, autonomous bodies, private vehicle manufacturers, and ITIs authorised in collaboration with state and central governments are eligible to apply.