Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh revises district collector rates

Chandigarh revises district collector rates

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 29, 2023 01:00 AM IST

The district collector (DC) rate is the wages of unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled workers, which is decided by the district-level committee headed by the deputy commissioner. The Chandigarh administration has revised the district collector (DC) rates for the financial year 2023-24

The UT administration has revised the district collector (DC) rates for the financial year 2023-24 which will be effective from April 1, 2023. With the present implementation of rates, there has been a hike of 5 to 8%, however, the unions were expecting up to a 13% hike.

The Chandigarh administration has revised the district collector (DC) rates for the financial year 2023-24 which will be effective from April 1, 2023. With the present implementation of rates, there has been a hike of 5 to 8%, however, the unions were expecting up to a 13% hike. (HT File Photo)
The Chandigarh administration has revised the district collector (DC) rates for the financial year 2023-24 which will be effective from April 1, 2023. With the present implementation of rates, there has been a hike of 5 to 8%, however, the unions were expecting up to a 13% hike. (HT File Photo)

The official order in this regard has been issued. These rates are applicable to all government offices, boards, corporations, public sector undertakings and autonomous bodies of the UT Chandigarh administration.

The district collector (DC) rate is the wages of unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled workers, which is decided by the district-level committee headed by the deputy commissioner.

“However, these offices of UT Chandigarh administration will take their own administrative decision on adoptions of these rates for their employees. The government offices, boards, corporations, public sector undertakings and autonomous bodies of central government, Punjab, Haryana or any other government located at Chandigarh may take their own decision regarding adoption of these wage rates for their employees,” a statement issued by the administration said.

In around 105 categories, the rates which were 18,461 per month have been increased to 20,000. It includes baildars, cattle catchers, cleaners, cooks, waiters, gatekeepers, etc. A data entry operator who used to get 26,902 will now get 28,250. A security guard who used to get 24,180 will get 26,114.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out