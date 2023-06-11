Chandigarh social welfare committee seeks hike in old age, disability, widow pension

The social welfare committee of the UT administration requested the Central government as well as the administration to increase the old age, widow and handicapped pension from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 per month, as recommended by the committee in 2021, during a meeting of the committee held under the chairmanship of former MP Satya Pal Jain. Chandigarh social welfare committee will conduct the review meeting of these recommendations on July 7. (HT File)

In the meeting held on Friday evening, Palika Arora, director social welfare, Davesh Moudgil, former mayor, Kamaljit Panchhi, Anamika Walia, Rama Mathur, Karan Vasudeva, Tulika Mehta, Vinita Garg and Lata Giri were also present.

The committee also recommended opening of one Sampark Centre in the building of the social welfare department in Sector 17 to make a single window system for people applying for different benefits under various schemes of the department.

Meanwhile, the committee was informed that on its recommendation of building another old age home in the city, the UT administration has earmarked a plot of 1.2 acres in Sector 34, but the project file has not been sent to the architect department for drawings as of now.

Besides this, the committee asked the Chandigarh Police to give the details of untraced missing children in the city, which are reported to be 23, so that further action in tracing those children can be chalked out.

Similarly, the health department was asked to give the proposal for opening evening OPDs in different areas.

During the meeting, the committee thanked the UT administration for adopting “Shagun Yojna” in the city under which the administration will give financial assistance of ₹31,000 for the marriage of daughters of below poverty line families.

The committee will conduct the review meeting of these recommendations on July 7.