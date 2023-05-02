Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / GMSH-16 chemist evicted over failure to pay rent

GMSH-16 chemist evicted over failure to pay rent

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 02, 2023 03:00 AM IST

Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, UT, said chemist shop number 9 at GMSH-16 was allotted in January 2023 against a monthly rent of ₹17,21,000, along with 18% GST

The UT health department has evicted a chemist at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, due to non-payment of rent for two months.

The shop owner failed to pay rent for March and April, following which an eviction notice to vacate the shop at GMSH-16 by May 1 was issued. (HT File Photo)
The shop owner failed to pay rent for March and April, following which an eviction notice to vacate the shop at GMSH-16 by May 1 was issued. (HT File Photo)

Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, UT, said chemist shop number 9 was allotted in January 2023 against a monthly rent of 17,21,000, along with 18% GST.

But the shop owner failed to pay rent for March and April, following which an eviction notice to vacate the shop by May 1 was issued.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chemist
chemist
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out