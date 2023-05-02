GMSH-16 chemist evicted over failure to pay rent

The UT health department has evicted a chemist at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, due to non-payment of rent for two months. The shop owner failed to pay rent for March and April, following which an eviction notice to vacate the shop at GMSH-16 by May 1 was issued. (HT File Photo)

Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, UT, said chemist shop number 9 was allotted in January 2023 against a monthly rent of ₹17,21,000, along with 18% GST.

But the shop owner failed to pay rent for March and April, following which an eviction notice to vacate the shop by May 1 was issued.