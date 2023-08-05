Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh health secretary directs GMCH-32 to revise counselling process MD/MS admissions

Chandigarh health secretary directs GMCH-32 to revise counselling process MD/MS admissions

ByRobert Abraham, Chandigarh
Aug 05, 2023 06:39 PM IST

The UT health secretary has ordered the revision of the counselling process for MD/MS admissions in response to a complaint of discrimination. The new process will involve a common merit list and allocation of seats based on applicant preferences and pool categories. The aim is to ensure fairness and transparency in the counselling process. MD/MS admissions will begin in August.

The UT health secretary Yashpal Garg on Friday issued an order to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32 (GMCH-32) asking them to revise the counselling process for MD/MS admissions of the session 2023.

Chandigarh health secretary directed the GMCH-32 to revise counselling process MD/MS admissions (HT File)
Chandigarh health secretary directed the GMCH-32 to revise counselling process MD/MS admissions

This came after a Chandigarh based doctor filed a complaint of discrimination with the UT Administrator on July 18, requesting an examination of the seat allocation process for MD/MS in the ‘UT Pool’. As per the complaint, the ‘IP Pool’ candidates in the combined merit list which is drawn on the basis of NEET-PG ranks are firstly adjusted against ‘UT Pool’ seats so that lower ranker IP Pool candidates can get seats from the exclusive IP Pool.

Garg in the orders directed GMCH-32 to prepare a common merit list of the eligible applicants on the basis of ranks of NEET-PG under the Institutional Preference Pool (IP) and UT Chandigarh Pool (UT) categories. The common merit list should be displayed on the website prior to start of the counselling.

The orders further directed to start the seat allocation according to the common merit list.The ‘IP Pool’ applicant should be alloted a seat in the preferred branch available in corresponding pool first. However, in case of unavailability of the preferred branch in concerned pool the applicant should be alloted the seat under UT Pool. This allocation should be done only if they fulfils the criteria needed to be listed under UT pool. Whereas, the ‘UT Pool’ applicants is to be considered for the seat of their preferred branch available in ‘UT Pool’ only.

The health secretary’s directives also state that after the conclusion of each round of counselling, the list showing seat allocation must be displayed on the website of GMCH-32. The list should clearly indicate whether the branch has been allotted under the IP Pool or UT Pool, along with the NEET-PG ranks.

PG Committee under the chairmanship of director principal, GMCH-32 held a meeting regarding the issue on July 27, and suggested to continue with the present process and sequence of counselling. However, the secretary health has not accepted these recommendations.

Garg directed GMCH-32 to incorporate the changes in the prospectus for strict compliance.

The motive behind this order is to eliminate any discrimination against candidates scoring higher ranks in the NEET-PG and ensuring that the counselling is conducted in fair and transparent manner.

The process of MD/MS admissions will begin in August. Last date to apply is August 9. Candidates can rectify objections by August 13 and first round of counselling will be held on August 16.

    Robert Abraham

    Robert Abraham is a staff correspondent with the Hindustan Times in Chandigarh. He keeps readers updated on the latest developments in the world of health.

