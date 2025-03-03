UT model flawed: NC MLA on need for LG’s nod for money bill

National Conference spokesperson and Zadibal MLA Tanvir Sadiq on Sunday again demanded restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir while terming the union territory model “flawed” after he was asked by the assembly secretariat to get approval from lieutenant governor (LG) for a private member bill against drug abuse before introducing the same in the assembly. The assembly secretariat has asked Zadibal MLA Tanvir Sadiq to get nod of lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha for a money bill. (HT file)

The budget session of the J&K assembly is commencing on Monday. Sadiq said he had intended to introduce ‘The Jammu and Kashmir War Against Drug Abuse and Compulsory Teaching of Ill Effects of Drug Addiction in Schools Bill, 2025’, but was asked to approach Raj Bhavan as it qualifies as a money bill.

“Since it involves financial matters and qualifies as a money bill, I have been informed that I must seek the advice of the law and parliamentary affairs department and obtain approval from the lieutenant governor before proceeding further,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir was turned into a union territory and its special status revoked in August 2019. The NC won the recent assembly elections on the planks of fighting for restoration of statehood and Article 370.

“This bureaucratic hurdle is yet another reminder of the systemic flaws of the union territory model. As an elected representative, I remain committed to ensuring that this bill reaches Raj Bhavan and is introduced in the assembly because the menace of drug abuse must be tackled with the urgency it deserves,” he added.

Three legislators have submitted private bills in the J&K assembly seeking a ban on alcohol. The bills have been submitted by PDP’s Kupwara legislator Fayaz Mir, AIP’s Langate MLA Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh and NC MLA Ahsan Pardesi.