Chandigarh: Factory worker stabbed multiple times by colleague, critical

A 34-year-old man was stabbed multiple times allegedly by his colleague following an argument over some issue in Phase-II Industrial Area of the city on Thursday evening. Identified as Rajinder Singh, the victim has been admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32 in a critical condition, officials said. Accused Amit Rana has been on the run, police said. The police have registered a case under Sections 115(2) and 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused.

According to the complaint of victim’s brother Prakash Singh, a resident of Bhankarpur in Derabassi, Rajinder Singh and Amit Rana work in an automobile factory in Phase-II Industrial Area. He said both came out of the factory in the evening and were together when an argument broke out between them over some issue. “During the altercation, Amit stabbed Rajinder four or five times repeatedly while threatening that he would kill him,” Prakash said.

A police control room (PCR), after getting the information, took the victim to the GMCH. Prakash Singh, who works in another automobile company in Panchkula, said he came to know about the attack from one Sumit, one of the friends of Amit Rana, at 6.40 pm following which he reached the hospital.

Officials from Sector 31 police station said Rajinder was hospitalised with stab injuries. Doctors declared him unfit for recording statement following which the police recorded the statement of his brother Prakash Singh.

The police have registered a case under Sections 115(2) and 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Amit Rana. Officials said further investigation into the case is underway and efforts are being made to trace the accused.

22-year-old stabbed in Ram Darbar, juvenile caught

A 22-year-old man was injured after being stabbed near Shiv Mandir, close to the DRDO area, in Ram Darbar on Wednesday evening. Police have apprehended a juvenile while two others — Nitin (22), a resident of Ram Darbar, and Suraj — are at large.

Police said the trio attacked the complainant with a knife at 4.30 pm on March 4. The victim sustained a stab injury on the left side of his chest.

The injured has been admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. The juvenile was produced before authorities after which he was sent to the Juvenile Home.

Police said efforts were underway to arrest Nitin and Suraj. Sections 115(2), 126(2), 118(1) and 3(5) of the BNS have been slapped on the accused.

Man attacked with sharp weapons

A man sustained severe injuries after being attacked with sharp weapons by a group of assailants in Vikas Nagar area of Mauli Jagran on Thursday afternoon. An FIR has been registered but no arrest has been made so far, officials said in a statement.

According to police information, accused Mohd Irfan alias Kala, a resident of Mauli Jagran, along with several unidentified associates allegedly attacked complainant’s brother Gufran, who also resides in the same area.

The other accused have been identified by their first names as Mani, Gurkha, Vicky, Deepak, Veer, Sahil, Gaurav and Golu, along with a few others whose identities are yet to be established.

Police said the incident occurred near the Sabzi Mandi in Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, around 4 pm on Thursday. The accused allegedly attacked Gufran using sharp-edged weapons, such as sword, gandasi and knuckles.

The injured man has been admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. Officials said Sections 190, 191 (2), 191 (3), 115 (2), 118 (1) and 109 of the BNS were slapped.

2 juveniles among five held for Mauli Jagran murder

Two juveniles among five persons have been nabbed in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old man during a clash on Holi in Makhan Majra area of Mauli Jagran, police said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Bobby (24), Sonu (26), Arvind (36), his juvenile son and another minor. The sticks used in the crime have been recovered from Arvind and Sonu, while a knife used in the attack was recovered from one of the juveniles, officials said.

Complainant Bhagwan Sahni (45), father of deceased Ankit, mentioned in his police complaint that he and Ankit were present near the Makhan Majra market during Holi celebrations when he saw a group of boys running past, chased by Arvind, Bobby and two juveniles carrying sticks and other weapons. Sahni alleged that Arvind’s group accused him and his son of tearing their clothes during the Holi celebrations and started a brawl but others present controlled the situation.

The complaint further mentioned that a little later, several youths arrived on motorcycles and a few on foot armed with lathis and knives and attacked him and his son. “Arvind allegedly struck Bhagwan Sahni on his arm with a stick and caught hold of Ankit, exhorting others to kill him. Bobby stabbed Ankit in his abdomen, while an unidentified youth inflicted a knife injury near his elbow when he tried to defend himself,” the complainant stated.

The complainant further alleged that Bachan attacked him with a knife, injuring him near his left ear. The assailants fled when the crowd retaliated by pelting stones. Ankit was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where doctors declared him dead.

All of the accused work as scrap dealers, police said.