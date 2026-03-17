UT sewage discharge into N-Choe be stopped : Mohali Mayor to Kataria

Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu on Monday wrote a letter to Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, seeking immediate action to stop the discharge of sewage from Chandigarh into the N-Choe. The Mohali mayor has urged the UT administration to conduct an immediate inquiry into the discharge of sewage into the drain. (HT File)

The mayor alleged that the Chandigarh administration and the municipal corporation were releasing sewage and stormwater into the drain, which originates in the UT, within Mohali’s jurisdiction, creating problems for residents. “N-Choe is essentially a seasonal drain meant for carrying rainwater during the monsoon and should not be used as a channel for sewage disposal under any circumstances”, he stated. The continuous discharge of untreated sewage is causing environmental degradation and public inconvenience in several parts of Mohali. The polluted water eventually enters the city’s Nature Park, leading to a persistent foul smell in the area. The park, which attracts a large number of residents for morning and evening walks, has been adversely affected,” he said.

In the letter, the mayor urged the UT administration to take the matter seriously and conduct an immediate inquiry into the alleged discharge of sewage into the drain. He also requested that proper sewage management systems should be implemented to ensure that natural drainage channels meant for rainwater are not misused for waste disposal. He called for urgent coordination between authorities in Chandigarh and Mohali to resolve the issue and protect local water bodies from pollution.