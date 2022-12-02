Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / UT witnesses 3% decreases in November GST collection

UT witnesses 3% decreases in November GST collection

Published on Dec 02, 2022

When compared to revenue generated in the corresponding period of last year, the goods and services tax (GST) collection of UT dipped by 3% in November

As per the data shared by the ministry of finance (MoF), UT collected <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>175 crore GST in November this year, which is the lowest monthly figure in this financial year. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The goods and services tax (GST) collection of UT dipped by 3% in November, when compared to revenue generated in the corresponding period of last year. In November 2021, the GST collection of UT stood at 180 crore.

The data also revealed growth in monthly GST collections in Chandigarh, in the previous months of this year.

In March this year, UT had collected 184 crore, a hike of 11% as compared to 165 crore in corresponding period last year.

The collection had further jumped by 22% in April, when UT had collected 249 crore as GST. In April 2021, the collection was 203 crore.

The May GST collection stood at 167 crore, a hike by 29% when compared to last year’s 130 crore.

In June, the UT had registered a 41% rise by recording 170 crore collection, which is 50 crore higher than the revenue of 120 crore generated a year ago. In July, UT collected 176 crore GST and witnessed 4% growth when compared to 169 crore in July 2021.

August GST collection was 179 crore, which is 35 crore (24%) more than 144 crore produced in the same month previous year.

Meanwhile, UT saw a 35% increase in GST revenue in September, reaching 206 crore, or 54 crore higher than the revenue of 152 crore produced during the same time previous year.

In October, UT had registered 28% growth in the GST collection which stood at 203 crore, making it 45 crore higher than 158 crore collected during the same month last year.

