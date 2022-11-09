U-turn on CBI probe in plot allotment: Congress MLA asks Haryana CM to explain flip-flop

Questioning the Haryana government’s U-turn on the move to refer the alleged irregularities in the allotment of oustees quota plots in Sectors 2 and 6 of Panchkula’s Mansa Devi Complex to the CBI, Congress MLA Neeraj Sharma on Tuesday asked chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to explain the somersault.

Hindustan Times had on Tuesday reported the volte face of the state government on the matter and ordering of a probe instead by the state Vigilance Bureau.

In a letter to the chief minister, the Faridabad NIT MLA, who was vocal about the alleged allotment irregularities during the assembly session, said the CM should explain as on whose insistence he reconsidered the decision to hand over the matter to the CBI and the names of the officials whom the government is trying to shield.

The state government had dithered twice in the last two years from handing over the matter to the CBI. Instead, the CM on October 21 ordered that the matter be probed by the state Vigilance Bureau.

“The corrupt will only get punished if the matter is handed over to the CBI for investigation. I insist that the CM should again reconsider his decision,” the Congress MLA said.

Khattar had first on June 1, 2020, and then on August 19, 2022, ordered that the matter be referred to the CBI for an investigation. The June 1, 2020, decision taken on file to order a CBI probe never got materialised and the file pertaining to the matter went missing. Khattar then on August 19, 2022, ordered registration of a criminal case and a reference for a CBI probe in the matter by September 5 besides an FIR regarding the missing original file. However, he reversed his decision on October 21 and ordered a probe by the Vigilance Bureau.