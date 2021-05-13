Vaccination drive for 18+ from May 17 in Himachal: Jai Ram

HP chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said the third phase of vaccination for the 18-44 age group will begin from May 17.

“Vaccination would be done on first come first service basis as per the time of registration,” he said, adding that a dedicated control room would be established in every district to facilitate the patients in getting ambulances for hospitals, besides vehicles to drop them back.

NHM director Dr Nipun Jindal said the state government would be receiving first supply of 1,07,620 doses for the third phase from SII on Thursday.

Meanwhile, CM Thakur said the panchayati raj institutions’ (PRIs’) representatives must come forward to help in transportation of Covid patients under home isolation to hospital if their health condition deteriorates.

He was interacting with the PRI representatives from various districts virtually from Shimla on Wednesday.

He also urged them to keep a strict vigil on marriage functions and a check on people coming to the villages from outside the state.

Grimmest day in HP as 66 more succumb to virus

Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday witnessed another deadliest day since the outbreak of Covid-19 after 66 patients succumbed to the contagion, highest single-day fatalities.

The death toll has shot up to 2,055. Sixty-four people had died in the state on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 4,977 fresh infections taking the state’s tally to 1,45,736.

Of the new cases, 1,419 were recorded in Kangra, 1,167 in Mandi, 408 in Solan, 377 in Hamirpur, 364 in Sirmaur, 352 in Bilaspur, 308 in Chamba, 229 in Una, 181 in Shimla, 105 in Kullu, 42 in Kinnaur and 25 in Lahaul and Spiti.

Recoveries reached 1,04,686 after 2,187 people recuperated.

Active cases have climbed to 38,954. Kangra has highest 11,893 active cases followed by 4,692 in Mandi, 3950 in Solan and 3,397 in Shimla.

Kangra tally breaches 30K-mark

Kangra remains the worst hit district with its total case count breached 30,000-mark. The district has recorded 30,729 positive cases to date.

Mandi is on the second position with 20,557 positive cases followed by Shimla with 19,147 cases.

Solan’s case tally has reached 17,466, Sirmaur 11,082, Hamirpur 10,203, Una 9,451, Bilaspur 8,905, Kullu 6,975, Chamba 6,758, Lahaul-Spiti 2,249 and Kinnaur 2,214.