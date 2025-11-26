Vaishno Devi medical college row: Give minority status to institute to keep non-Hindus away, Omar tells BJP leader

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister (J&K) Omar Abdullah on Tuesday asked BJP leader Sunil Sharma to push for declaring Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME) a minority institute to keep away non-Hindu students. J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah (ANI)

However, he said such leaders should remember their opposition to the admission of Muslim students in the medical college whenever they try to raise a finger against the community and blame it for becoming communal, sectarian or not tolerating others.

“Faith is fine but when you were building the college, it should have been given the minority status at that time. The admissions happen on the basis of NEET and other tests and not on the basis of religion,” Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

He was responding to a question about Sharma, the leader of opposition in J&K Assembly, defending the stance of his party that the first batch of admissions in the college should be revoked and the seats be reserved for the students having faith in the deity, keeping in mind the donations which run the institute.

“Now if you want Muslims to not get admission in this institute, let it be the case. Declare it a minority institute and the Muslims and one Sikh student who have secured their admission on the basis of their merit should be given admission somewhere else. But keep in mind your role when you raise a finger against Muslims and allege that they have become communal, sectarian and do not tolerate others,” Abdullah said.

Earlier, reacting to the Monday’s remark of the chief minister, Sharma said he did not oppose merit but faith cannot be ignored as well.

“I was surprised by the statement of the chief minister. We never asked for abandoning the merit. The communal and regional politics suit the National Conference and the PDP. The BJP is a national party and considers the whole country as one,” he said.

Srinagar MP threatens to hold protest if issue not resolved before Dec 20

Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah has again threatened to hold protest if issues of open merit candidates isn’t resolved before December 20.

Aga Ruhullah taking to social media said that what will it take for those in the government to understand the agony and hopelessness that our aspiring youths are facing? What will make them understand that this is suffocating an entire young generation and pushing them to walls.

“ Doesn’t even today’s case in Vaishno Devi university about the students with merit open their eyes and feel the urgency to resolve this matter and give some relief to our youth? Last year they said 6 months. Those 6 months have turned into a year. Few weeks ago before Budgam Assembly election they said few days without letting anyone know whether they have resolved the issue or not. Those few days are now turning into more than a month, Ruhullah wrote on X.