Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Vaishno Devi Shrine Board bags 1st prize for water conservation, management
chandigarh news

Vaishno Devi Shrine Board bags 1st prize for water conservation, management

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has bagged first prize of ‘National Water Awards-2022’. It has been given in recognition of strides made by Shrine Board to promote water conservation and proper management
The award has been given to Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, in recognition of the significant strides made by the Shrine Board to promote water conservation and proper management of water in the category. (HT File Photo)
The award has been given to Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, in recognition of the significant strides made by the Shrine Board to promote water conservation and proper management of water in the category. (HT File Photo)
Published on Mar 30, 2022 02:32 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has bagged the first prize of the ‘National Water Awards-2022’.

The Award has been given by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, in recognition of the significant strides made by the Shrine Board to promote water conservation and proper management of water in the category of ‘Best Institution/Resident Welfare Association/Religious Organisation for Campus Usage’.

The award ceremony was organised on Tuesday at the Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

President Ram Nath Kovind felicitated the winners of 3rd National Water Awards, while Union minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Ministers of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu and Prahlad Singh Patel, Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Pankaj Kumar and Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation Vini Mahajan were also present on the occasion.

The President also launched the Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain campaign 2022 during the event.

Ramesh Kumar, chief executive officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, who received the award, thanked the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti for recognising the work done by the shrine board for water conservation and proper water management, adding that this award will encourage more and more to work for water management.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out