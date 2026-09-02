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Varun Sharma takes charge as Mohali SSP

He will replace Harmandeep Singh Hans, who has been posted as Patiala SSP, the officers have been directed to join their new assignments immediately

Published on: Sep 2, 2026, 24:51:11 IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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The Punjab government on Tuesday appointed 2014-batch IPS officer Varun Sharma as the Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP), transferring him from Patiala in a reshuffle of senior police officers.

SSP Varun Sharma (Sourced)
SSP Varun Sharma (Sourced)

He will replace Harmandeep Singh Hans, who has been posted as Patiala SSP. The officers have been directed to join their new assignments immediately.

He has headed Patiala police since May 2025, Before that, he served as Faridkot SSP and held other policing assignments in Punjab.

He will now take charge of the Mohali district police, which includes Mohali, Zirakpur, Kharar, Dera Bassi and adjoining areas.

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Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Varun Sharma Takes Charge As Mohali SSP
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