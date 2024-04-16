 VB arrest Abohar revenue patwari for accepting ₹5,000 bribe - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

VB arrest Abohar revenue patwari for accepting 5,000 bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Apr 16, 2024 06:54 AM IST

An official spokesperson of the state VB said the revenue official has been arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by a resident of Abohar

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Monday arrested a revenue patwari posted at Abohar sub-tehsil for accepting a bribe 5,000.

Vigilance arrested an Abohar revenue patwari for accepting <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 bribe. (HT File)
Vigilance arrested an Abohar revenue patwari for accepting 5,000 bribe. (HT File)

The accused, Piyara Singh, also holds the charge of Seeto Road Abohar circle.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

An official spokesperson of the state VB said the revenue official has been arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by Rahul Sachdeva, a resident of Abohar.

The complainant had approached VB, alleging that the said accused had been demanding a bribe of 5,000 for completing the mutation of a plot in his mother’s name.

The complainant has recorded the conversation with the Patwari and handed over it to the VB as evidence.

The spokesperson informed that after a preliminary inquiry, the VB team laid a trap and arrested the accused while accepting a bribe of 5,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused patwari at the VB police station Ferozepur range. The accused would be produced in the court on Tuesday and further investigation into this case was underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / VB arrest Abohar revenue patwari for accepting 5,000 bribe
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On