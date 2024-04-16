VB arrest Abohar revenue patwari for accepting 5,000 bribe

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Monday arrested a revenue patwari posted at Abohar sub-tehsil for accepting a bribe ₹5,000. Vigilance arrested an Abohar revenue patwari for accepting ₹ 5,000 bribe. (HT File)

The accused, Piyara Singh, also holds the charge of Seeto Road Abohar circle.

An official spokesperson of the state VB said the revenue official has been arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by Rahul Sachdeva, a resident of Abohar.

The complainant had approached VB, alleging that the said accused had been demanding a bribe of ₹5,000 for completing the mutation of a plot in his mother’s name.

The complainant has recorded the conversation with the Patwari and handed over it to the VB as evidence.

The spokesperson informed that after a preliminary inquiry, the VB team laid a trap and arrested the accused while accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused patwari at the VB police station Ferozepur range. The accused would be produced in the court on Tuesday and further investigation into this case was underway.