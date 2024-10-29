VB investigating knee replacement ‘scam’ at Ludhiana civil hospital

The vigilance bureau (VB) is investigating alleged irregularities in knee replacement surgeries conducted under Ayushman Bharat scheme at the Lord Mahavira Civil Hospital, officials aware of the matter said. SMO Dr Harpreet Singh confirmed that the hospital has dispatched the documents with the details. (HT Photo)

The probe comes in response to a complaint alleging that the doctors were charging patients for the procedure conducted under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), they added. The complaint claimed that inflated bills of the surgeries and medicines were then submitted to the government for reimbursement.

In a letter to the hospital’s senior medical officer (SMO), the VB asked for records of all knee replacement surgeries conducted under AB-PMJAY in the past two years. Though the VB had asked for the records by October 22, but the hospital sought an extension.

SMO Dr Harpreet Singh confirmed that the hospital has dispatched the documents pertaining to the details to the agency. He, however, said the matter is under investigation and he cannot comment on it.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP VB) Ravinderpal Singh confirmed that the investigation was prompted by a complaint. He said the hospital assured them of submitting the requisite details and data by month-end.

He emphasised that the investigation is ongoing, and it would be premature to draw any conclusions.

The letter reportedly caused ‘unrest’ among hospital staff and the SMO asked the personnel concerned to compile the information promptly.

The VB letter also requested a copy of the Ayushman Bharat policy and its terms, seeking clarification on whether treatments under the scheme are free or if a fee has to be collected for some of the services or medications.

The bureau sought details on the patients treated under the scheme, amounts billed to the government and any fees charged from patients, if any.

The state government and private hospitals have been at loggerheads over the pending dues of the patients treated under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Private Hospital and Nursing Home Association (PHANA), Punjab, has been protesting the time taken by the government to clear the payments under the insurance scheme.

According to the association, bills amounting to over ₹600 crore are pending with the government.