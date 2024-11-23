VB nabs former manager for embezzling 34.92 lakh from Gramin Bank

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Friday arrested a former manager of Punjab Gramin Bank’s Bhano Langa branch in Kapurthala for allegedly embezzling ₹34.92 lakh. Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Friday arrested a former manager of Punjab Gramin Bank’s Bhano Langa branch in Kapurthala for allegedly embezzling ₹ 34.92 lakh (HT File)

The accused Pramod Kumar, a resident of Kundal village in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district, has been on the run since 2022 after a case accusing him of embezzling funds was registered against him in May 2022.

A spokesperson of the bureau said the arrest follows an investigation into a case registered under Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 409 of the Indian Penal Code at the sadar police station in Kapurthala (FIR No. 58, dated May 30, 2022). The VB apprehended Kumar from Kundal village following a tip-off.

“During his tenure as the branch manager, Kumar allegedly misused his position and fraudulently accessed the user IDs and passwords of two branch clerks, Jagdish Singh and Rajni Bala. Using these credentials, he conducted 26 unauthorised transactions, siphoning off ₹34,92,299 from the bank accounts of 12 different customers,” the VB spokesperson said.

“In an attempt to conceal the fraud, Kumar returned ₹8,16,023 to the accounts of five account holders. However, the investigation led to the exposure of the embezzlement, and the case was transferred to the VB,” the spokesperson added.

Kumar is now in police custody as further proceedings are underway.