VCs’ appointments at agri varsities bone of contention between HP govt, Raj Bhawan

The issue of appointments of vice-chancellor at two agriculture universities in the state, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (Nauni, Solan) and CSK Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya (Palampur), have become a bone of contention between the state government and the Raj Bhawan. The issue of appointments of vice-chancellor at two agriculture universities in the state, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (Nauni, Solan) and CSK Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya (Palampur), have become a bone of contention between the state government and the Raj Bhawan. (Getty Images/iStockphoto / Representational image)

On July 21, Raj Bhawan issued an advertisement for the appointment of vice-chancellor in Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University, Palampur, and Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar Horticulture and Forestry University, Nauni. On August 12, the state government had withdrawn the advertisement declaring any action taken under it “null and void” bringing the state government and Raj Bhawan at loggerheads. But instead on August 13, the Raj Bhawan issued a detailed order through which the governor restored the July 21 advertisements for both universities and extended the application deadline to August 18 at 5 pm. He maintained that the chancellor—vested with statutory powers under Section 24 of the Himachal Pradesh Universities of Agriculture, Horticulture and Forestry Act, 1986—is the sole competent authority to initiate the VC appointment process. Meanwhile, on August 14, the Himachal Pradesh high court stayed the Raj Bhawan’s advertisement.

The government has passed an amendment bill in the assembly regarding the appointment of vice- chancellors in both the universities, which has been sent for the approval of the governor. The governor has sent the bill back with some objections, which has increased the conflict.

“The legislative assembly has appointed the governor as chancellor, so the direction of the government should be implemented. The state legislature said, in whichever university will be there, the chancellor will be the governor, it is not constitutional, it is the power given by the state government”, said chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu after paying floral tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Shimla on Saturday.

He said, “Agriculture minister Jagat Singh Negi and agriculture secretary C Palrasu wrote a letter to the Raj Bhawan asking them not to issue the advertisement for the vice-chancellor of Palampur and Nauni University right now. The state government withdrew this advertisement. Despite that the Raj Bhawan still extended the date of application for the vice-chancellor”.

Sukhu alleged that the matter was misrepresented to the governor by officials. “Whatever has been done is with cabinet approval and state legislation. I will meet the governor to resolve the issue. I respect the governor and have always worked in line with his advice,” he said, but added that “constitutional powers rest with the state legislature, and those directives must be respected.”

Meanwhile, governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, while refraining from commenting on the High Court stay on the VC appointment matter, defended his stand.

“For the universities, whatever I did was in their interest. The court has stayed it, and I respect that. Whatever has to be done, I will do. I will leave it to the people of Himachal to decide why such steps were taken with Nauni and Palampur universities,” he said.

HC has stayed advertisement

On August 14, the HC stayed the Raj Bhawan’s advertisement of July 21. The government has been asked to respond in this matter within four weeks. The HC has put this stay on the petition of Ajay Deep Bindra, and another principal scientist of the agricultural university.

The petitioner argued that in the recruitment notice, eligible candidates working on posts equivalent to professor have been deprived from applying, this is not in accordance with the instructions of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research. The advertisement should have had the word equivalent to the notice, so that eligible teachers working on posts equivalent to professor could also apply.

The Advocate General had apprised the high court that the Secretary of the Governor does not have the right to issue notice for the recruitment of Vice Chancellor, rather the notice should be issued by the administrative heads of the Agriculture and Horticulture departments.

Not the first time

Earlier, in January this year Raj Bhawan and revenue minister Negi were at loggerheads regarding delays in approving the government’s proposal to allocate land to landless individuals under the Forest Conservation Act. Even on Saturday, the CM pointed out that apart from this, many important bills are pending with the governor for approval.