VDC helps Amritsar police seize 43kg heroin, four hand-grenades

A village defence committee (VDC) assisted the Amritsar Rural police in intercepting a cache of narcotics and weapons on Thursday, resulting in the recovery of 42.9kg of heroin and four hand-grenades. The Amritsar Rural police recovered nearly 43kg of heroin, four hand-grenades, a Star Mark pistol, and 46 live .30 bore cartridges besides an abandoned motorcycle with the help of a village defence committee, Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday.

Two residents of Amritsar have been arrested in connection with the seizure.

Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said that the operation also led to the recovery of a Star Mark pistol, 46 live .30 bore cartridges, and an abandoned motorcycle.

The DGP credited the VDC for its pivotal role in identifying the suspicious movement that led to the bust. “Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of two persons. We are currently working to trace the absconding accused, verify the chain of possession, and uncover the wider conspiracy,” Yadav said.

The recovery marks a success for a community-policing initiative revived by the Punjab Police recently to secure the 553-km border with Pakistan, specifically to counter the drone menace that has seen a surge over the past year.

Large-scale recoveries of this magnitude (exceeding 40kg) indicate a well-entrenched module with deep logistical roots. Police sources suggest that the Star Mark pistol and the specific calibre of ammunition recovered are common signatures of cross-border smuggling syndicates that have previously been linked to entities operating out of Lahore and Sialkot.

Eyes on the border

What are VDCs: Village defence committees comprise 10-20 volunteers, including retired army and police personnel, village elders, and local youth. They operate primarily within a 15-km belt along the border, acting as the first line of detection for suspicious movements. Under the Punjab Police’s Vision 2026, VDCs are being synergized with a tech-heavy the second line of defence, including 2,367 new CCTV cameras at border hotspots and handheld anti-drone guns, bridging the gap between local human intelligence and modern surveillance.

Their role: With the surge in drone-based smuggling, over 300 drones intercepted in 2025 alone, VDCs are now integrated into the drone emergency response system (DERS). Members are trained to identify the hum of Pakistan-based hexacopters and immediately alert drone quick reaction teams (DQRTs).

Incentives: To encourage vigilance, the state government offers rewards of up to ₹1 lakh for information leading to the recovery of weapons or narcotics. In districts like Amritsar, high-performing VDCs have previously been awarded cash prizes ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹3 lakh for their contributions to border security.