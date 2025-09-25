Vehicle-lifter lands in Mohali police net

The police have arrested one accused involved in vehicle thefts and recovered five motorcycles and a scooty from his possession. The arrest came after a case of theft was registered at Gharuan police station on September 12, when an Activa parked outside a university was stolen. A case has been registered under Section 303 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT Photo for representation)

Police said teams led by SHO Gharuan, SI Balwinder Singh, and supervised by DSP Kharar Karan Sandhu, acted on intelligence inputs and arrested the accused, Sawarnpreet Singh, a resident of Chahjumajra near Chamkaur Sahib. The accused already have four theft cases registered against him.

Officials said Sawarnpreet was produced before court, which granted police a two-day remand. During questioning, he disclosed the involvement of another person in the thefts. Based on this, police recovered five motorcycles and one scooty.

The second accused, identified as Amritpal Singh, is yet to be arrested. A case has been registered under Section 303 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).