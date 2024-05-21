Venod Sharma, Dhawan join BJP during UP CM’s rally in Chandigarh

Venod Sharma, the president of the Haryana Janchetna Party, and Vikram Dhawan, son of former Union minister Harmohan Dhawan, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a rally addressed by Uttar Pradesh chief minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath in Maloya on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Venod Sharma said, “Only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can strengthen the country, which he has done in the past ten years.” (HT file)

Sharma held various positions in both central and state governments. He served as a cabinet minister in PV Narasimha Rao’s government and was a Rajya Sabha MP.

Sharma also held several roles within the Congress party and won the 2005 and 2009 Haryana legislative assembly elections from Ambala city.

Former Union minister Dhawan passed away in January this year. He, who was once close to former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar from Samajwadi Janta Party, got the Lok Sabha ticket from Chandigarh in 1989 and after winning the elections, he became Union civil aviation minister in Shekhar’s cabinet.

Tandon holds padyatra in Sector 49

BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon on Monday held a padyatra through Sector 49, Advocate Society, and EWS Flats in Chandigarh.

During the march, Tandon highlighted the significant developments in the city, including the establishment of cycle tracks, the Air Force Museum, Bird Park, the revamping of community centres and the installation of solar rooftops across the city.

Advocates Raman B Garg, Mayank Garg and Ritu Garg, along with other lawyers, presented a 10-foot-long pen to Tandon, and announced their full support to him in the Lok Sabha elections.