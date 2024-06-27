Vet varsity kicks off startup challenge for entrepreneurs around the country

The Veterinary and Livestock Innovation and Incubation Foundation (VLIIF) at the Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) here organised Start-up and Entrepreneurship Grand Challenge (SEGC) on Thursday. Dairy entrepreneurs during the event at vet varsity in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Manish/HT)

The event, organised in collaboration with the state government’s Start-up Punjab initiative, was aimed at promotion of startups and development of an ecosystem for the growth of entrepreneurial culture in the university.

Dr RS Sethi, director VLIIF and dean, College of Dairy and Food Science Technology, in his welcome address said central government’s Department of Science and Technology - National Initiative for Developing and Harnessing Innovations (DST-NIDHI) has provided a grant of ₹5 crore to establish an inclusive Technology Business Incubator (i-TBI) in the university to foster innovation, entrepreneurship and excellence within the academic community. The SEGC is part of the series of events which the university will be organising in coming days to provide the opportunities to the students, rural youth to explore startup possibilities in veterinary and livestock sector.

Joint director, Invest Punjab, Deepinder Dhillon, explained various initiatives of the state government in linking various incubators with stakeholders.

The VLIIF had invited start up ideas from across the country. 10 best candidates were shortlisted who will now present their models in this challenge. The top three ideas will be given cash prizes of ₹50,000, ₹30,000 and ₹20,000 by Start-up Punjab.

While the rest of the budding entrepreneurs were expected to arrive tomorrow, two of them were present on day one.

Vaidyanath, a budding entrepreneur from Hyderabad, will present his “Dairy Dictionary” here. His idea is to create an online community of hyper-local farmers, who can share their experiences and learn from each other while at the same time staying in touch with latest developments in the field.

“We plan to have one platform where a dairy entrepreneur can find out all he needs close to him. We are so far available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Marathi. We plan to incorporate Punjabi in the coming days as well,” said Vaidyanath. He has already launched software that lets small dairy businesses get all their operations, right from what they spent in the dairy to how much they have earned, organised through a single app.

Budding entrepreneurs also include a young man from Hoshiarpur, Amrjit Singh Nariyal, who is developing a fully organic farm, which grows food, develops dairy products, and processed cattle waste into manure.

“I want to maximise the output with the land with sustainable practices. I lacked the guidance to grow into an organised business but initiatives like these bring just the know how we need to take our ideas to fruition and get something out of them.