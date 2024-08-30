VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar murder: NIA conducts searches in Punjab

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday carried out searches in Punjab in connection with its probe into the murder of VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar. Vikas Prabhakar, alias Vikas Bagga, was shot dead in his confectionary shop at Nangal in Rupnagar district on April 13. He was the Nangal president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). (HT file photo)

The NIA took over the case from Punjab Police on May 9.

Searches were carried out in the Vikas Prabhakar murder case, an NIA spokesperson said.

Dharminder Kumar, alias Kunal (22), who had supplied the illegal arms and ammunition used in the murder, was recently arrested from Ludhiana by the NIA in a coordinated operation with the Delhi Police special cell.

NIA investigations show that he had procured the illegal arms and ammunition from Madhya Pradesh, and had supplied these to the shooters on the directions of foreign-based Khalistani terrorist Harwinder Kumar, alias Sonu.