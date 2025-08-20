Victim’s uncle among three arrested for 30 lakh robbery in Ludhiana

City police have arrested three men, including the victim’s maternal uncle, for allegedly looting nearly ₹30 lakh from a money transfer office owner. Over ₹15 lakh in cash and USD 695 have been recovered from the accused. Police said Garg estimated the stolen amount at ₹ 30 lakh, though only about half has been recovered so far. (HT Photo)

The arrested have been identified as Sanjeev Goyal of Jamalpur—uncle of the victim—his brother-in-law Varun Mittal of Amritsar and Gagandeep Sharma of Jodhewal. Their accomplices, identified as Deepak and Navdeep Singh alias Romy of Amritsar, and Jagga of New Kitchlu Nagar, are still absconding.

The case was registered at the complaint of Charis Garg, a money changer from New Kitchlu Nagar, under Sections 304 (snatching), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to police, the incident took place around 6:10 pm on August 16, when Garg and a relative were returning home after collecting cash from his office near Damoria Bridge. The accused, travelling in a Maruti Swift, intercepted them, posed as Enforcement Directorate officials, frisked them, and fled with the cash.

Deputy commissioner of police (city) Rupinder Singh said Goyal, who was under financial strain and wanted to start a business, masterminded the heist. “He knew Garg routinely carried large sums of cash and conspired with his associates to rob him,” the officer said.

Police said Garg estimated the stolen amount at ₹30 lakh, though only about half has been recovered so far. Raids are on to arrest the remaining accused and verify the total looted sum.