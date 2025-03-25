Video of Saweety Boora manhandling husband goes viral

Two weeks after Hisar police registered a case against Indian boxer and world championships gold medallist Saweety Boora, her father and maternal uncle for allegedly misbehaving and injuring her husband Deepak Niwas Hooda, the video of the incident went viral on Monday in which Saweety can be seen grabbing her husband’s collar and manhandling him. Videograb

The incident took place on March 15 at Hisar Women police station, where the couple was discussing their ongoing marital dispute. In the video, sub-inspector Seema and ASI Darshana were seen trying to mediate the couple.

In his complaint to Hisar Sadar police, Deepak alleged that the cops called him to Hisar women’s police station on March 15 to join the ongoing investigation in a dowry case filed by his wife Saweety.

“During the questioning, my wife and her father started using harsh language. They assaulted me physically in the presence of cops and I received two injuries. Her maternal uncle Satyawan also accompanied them,” the former Indian Kabaddi team captain added.

Sub-inspector Ramesh Kumar of Hisar Sadar police station said they have booked Saweety, her father Mahender Singh and maternal uncle Satyawan under Sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint), 351(3) (whoever commits the offence of criminal intimidation by treating to cause death or grievous hurt), 296 (obscene act) and 3(5) (joint criminal liability) of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita Act.

A day earlier, the Indian boxer alleged that the Hisar police officials failed to act against her husband Deepak Niwas Hooda in a dowry case filed by her in February and instead filed a complaint against her, her father and maternal uncle for manhandling Hooda.