Video shared by Ludhiana woman on WhatsApp before suicide bid helps police save her life

A video of shared on WhatsApp by a woman who before she jumped in the canal near Sirhind on Sunday helped police save her life.

The woman, a resident of Navi Abadi, Khanna, recorded a video on her mobile phone and sent it to her WhatsApp contacts wherein she spoke about her decision to end her life. She had switched off her phone after sending the video.

Sub-inspector Bhinder Singh, station head officer (SHO) at City-1 Khanna police station said and swung into action and began a search for the woman immediately after discovering the video.

“We traced her residence, but she had already left the house. As her mobile phone was switched off, we were unable to trace her location, but we kept trying,” the SHO said.

“The woman switched her mobile on after a while and we were able to locate her near Gobindgarh-Sirhind road in Sirhind. We informed Sirhind police, but the woman had already jumped in the canal before we could reach the spot. We called in divers, who then rescued the woman,” he added. The SHO further said Sirhind police were taking action in the matter.

The woman is the mother of two children and police suspect a domestic issue behind her move. She was admitted to a hospital after being resuced.

The office of director general of police (DGP) VK Bhawra, meanwhile, appreciated authorities’ timely action that helped save the woman’s life.