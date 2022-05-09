Video shared by Ludhiana woman on WhatsApp before suicide bid helps police save her life
A video of shared on WhatsApp by a woman who before she jumped in the canal near Sirhind on Sunday helped police save her life.
The woman, a resident of Navi Abadi, Khanna, recorded a video on her mobile phone and sent it to her WhatsApp contacts wherein she spoke about her decision to end her life. She had switched off her phone after sending the video.
Sub-inspector Bhinder Singh, station head officer (SHO) at City-1 Khanna police station said and swung into action and began a search for the woman immediately after discovering the video.
“We traced her residence, but she had already left the house. As her mobile phone was switched off, we were unable to trace her location, but we kept trying,” the SHO said.
“The woman switched her mobile on after a while and we were able to locate her near Gobindgarh-Sirhind road in Sirhind. We informed Sirhind police, but the woman had already jumped in the canal before we could reach the spot. We called in divers, who then rescued the woman,” he added. The SHO further said Sirhind police were taking action in the matter.
The woman is the mother of two children and police suspect a domestic issue behind her move. She was admitted to a hospital after being resuced.
The office of director general of police (DGP) VK Bhawra, meanwhile, appreciated authorities’ timely action that helped save the woman’s life.
Cervical cancer: UP Guv pushes for awareness, prevention & vax
Women are holding more responsibilities these days, hence, they need to focus on their own health too with balanced diet and adequate nutrition, said governor Anandiben Patel, addressing the cervical cancer and HPV vaccination awareness programme at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences. During the event, 225 girls from 17 schools were administered the HPV vaccine. The governor said that complete treatment for cervical cancer is possible if detected at an early stage.
SAD protests outside Ludhiana DC office for uninterrupted power, relief for farmers
The local unit of Shiromani Akali Dal staged a dharna outside the deputy commissioner's office, demanding uninterrupted power supply and compensation for farmers against crop loss due to sudden rise in temperatures. The SAD leaders also flayed the government over the deteriorating law and order situation and inflation in the state. Former legislator and SAD leader Ranjit Singh Dhillon highlighted the rising prices of essential commodities, including diesel, petrol and cooking gas cylinders.
Pune district reports 28 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune: Pune district reported 28 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 285 are active cases. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported two new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,626 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported.
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: HC rejects bail pleas of four accused
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Monday rejected bail applications of four accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed on October 3 last year. A single judge bench of Justice DK Singh rejected the bail applications of four accused, including Lavkush, Ankit Das, Sumit Jaiswal and Shishupal. Justice Singh had completed hearing on April 7 and had reserved the order.
Sadavarte claims Gandhi didn’t utter ‘Hey Ram’ during assassination
Mumbai In what may lead to a fresh controversy, advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte claimed that Mahatma Gandhi had not uttered the name of Lord Rama when he was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948. Sadavarte was arrested in April for allegedly instigating employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation to riot outside Silver Oak, the Mumbai residence of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and released on bail later.
