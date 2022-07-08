Vigilance arrests Punjab conservator of forests
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Thursday arrested Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Vishal Chauhan posted as conservator of forests, Punjab, from Mohali. His name has been nominated in the FIR in which vigilance busted the forest scam with the arrest of Guramanpreet Singh, divisional forest officer (DFO), Mohali, and contractor Harmahinder Singh, alias Hummy, for demanding and accepting a bribe from WWICS owner Devinder Singh Sandhu. He will be produced in the court on Friday, said the vigilance sleuths.
Davinder Singh, son of Col BS Sandhu (retd), owns about 100 acres of land in the name of his company at Masol and Tanda villages in Majri sub-tehsil of Mohali district, some part of which comes under Section 4 of the PLPA Act, 1900, where they had set up a farmhouse.
Chauhan is arrested for being a conspirator and director for registering an FIR against BS Sandhu and Devinder Singh in lieu of settling a complaint registered against them through Ranjodh Singh, range officer, for allegedly causing damage to natural flora and fauna.
Davinder Singh recorded the entire conversation while handing over the money to Guramanpreet Singh and Harmahinder Singh, who also told him that they would apprise him of the remaining amount after discussing the details of the project with Chauhan.
Later, they told Davinder Singh to initially give an amount of ₹one crore with monthly instalments of ₹10 lakh and ₹5 lakh in the subsequent sale of land. However, Davinder Singh refused to give the bribe and got a case registered through the Anti-Corruption Helpline.
Later, Chauhan and Guramanpreet Singh in connivance with their subordinates got an FIR registered on May 9, 2022, under Sections 4 and 5 of the PLP Act, 1900, against BS Sandhu and others at the Naya Gaon Police Station, Mohali. Chauhan, thereafter, also asked his subordinates for the addition of sections in the case as well as the nomination of Davinder Singh therein. He also wrote a typed complaint in this regard.
Owing to his complicity in the matter through the aforementioned sequence of events and documentary evidence that came up during the investigation, Chauhan was also nominated in the above-mentioned case and has been arrested.
HP Constable Recruitment Exam: Week on, 61 more chargesheeted in paper leak scam
The Himachal Pradesh Police filed a chargesheet against 61 accused in the constable recruitment paper leak case on Thursday, a week after 91 persons were chargesheeted in the court of the Kangra chief judicial magistrate. Far, the Special Investigation Team has arrested 171 people including 44 agents, 116 candidates and nine relatives of candidates from Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Punjab, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Delhi.
Spice of Life | A holiday, just what the doctor ordered
Trust and faith of patients in their family doctors doesn't let them unwind even in the most splendid of places. After paying a mandatory visit to Petronas Twin Towers and Sky Tower in Kuala Lumpur we flew out of the populous city for the tranquil and picturesque island of Langkawi. Five days of stay in eco-friendly cottages in a jungle resort by the seaside was both awe-inspiring and relaxing.
10-year-old boy found brutally murdered in Kathua, 4 held
The body of a 10-year-old boy was found stuffed in gunny bag in Saidpur village of Kathua district on Wednesday night. The victim, who was found dead with his mouth taped shut and limbs tied with cloth, was the son of one Raman Gupta. Police have arrested two other minors, 55, his minor son and Pawan Kumar Saini. Saini, who has confessed, said he committed the murder over an old rivalry with the Guptas.
2 dead, 48 injured as bus plunges into a gorge in J&K’s Udhampur
Two people were killed, while 48 others were injured when a bus shuttling a wedding party plunged into a 150-feet deep gorge in Udhampur district on Thursday evening. The bus was on its way to Majouri from Gundia in Ramnagar when the driver lost control over the wheel at Keya Morh, sending the bus down the gorge.
2 brothers killed as wall collapses at construction site in HP’s Una
Two brothers were killed when a wall at a construction site collapsed at Bathoo Village in Haroli subdivision of Una district on Thursday. The victims, Munjamin Basi, 22, and Mubarik Basi, 25, of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, were labourers. Haroli deputy superintendent of police Anil Patial said the incident took place when three labourers were installing a conveyer belt at a stone crusher. Their colleague, Dilshad, is undergoing treatment, and is said to be stable.
