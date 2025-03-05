Vigilance arrests pvt firm owner in panchayat fund embezzlement case

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested an absconding accused identified as Rajat Jakhmi, proprietor of Rajat Enterprises, Nabha, in Patiala, officials said on Tuesday. VB added that arrest came in a case registered on August 9, 2024, at VB police station, Patiala range, under sections 409 (breach of trust by public servant) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with Sections 13(1) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act

The VB spokesperson added that the accused was involved in the embezzlement of ₹40.85 lakh in government grants.

He was wanted in a case related to the misappropriation of funds meant for various gram panchayats in Amloh block, in collusion with the then block development and panchayats officer (BDPO) of Fatehgarh Sahib, Kulwinder Singh Randhawa, VB spokesperson added.

The spokesperson further stated that in this case three accused, Randhawa, a private individual named Hanspal, and Satwinder, owner of Amloh Enterprises have already been arrested. Further investigation into this case was under progress and the VB team is pursuing the remaining accused, he added.

Patwari, aide caught red-handed accepting ₹2k bribe

Vigilance bureau on Tuesday arrested patwari Ashok Kumar, posted at revenue circle, Shamdo, Tehsil Rajpura in Patiala district, and his acquaintance Gurjit Singh for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹20,000. Disclosing this a VB official spokesperson said the case has been registered based on a complaint filed by a resident of Sheikhpura Rajputan village in Patiala district. The complainant approached the VB and alleged that the patwari and his middleman had demanded ₹20,000 as a bribe to make corrections in ‘jamabandi’ (property’s current ownership, tenancy and taxation details) records pertaining to his land.

The VB team laid a trap, and the accused patwari and his agent were caught red-handed while accepting a bribe.

A case has been registered against both the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB Police Station, Patiala range. Further investigation is in progress, he added.

Another patwari caught for graft

Bathinda: The vigilance bureau on Tuesday arrested patwari Amandeep Singh, who was posted at the Boha revenue circle under Budhlada tehsil in Mansa, for accepting a ₹4,000 bribe to process a land mutation entry in revenue records. A VB spokesperson said that the case was registered based on a complaint filed by a resident of Boha.

The complainant, his sister had purchased 21 marlas of land in 2023 and got the sale deed registered but the mutation was yet to be recorded in official records. When he approached patwari Amandeep to process the mutation, he allegedly demanded ₹4,000 as a bribe. The complainant recorded the conversation on his mobile phone and handed it over to VB, the spokesperson added.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB’s Bathinda range police station. Further investigation is underway, VB added in a statement.