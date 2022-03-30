Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Vigilance bureau arrests Jhajjar transport inspector, Karnal patwari for taking bribe
A vigilance bureau team from Karnal arrested a woman transport inspector for allegedly taking a bribe of 20,000 from a transporter
The arrested woman has been identified as Nirmala Devi and she was posted in Road Transport Authority at Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar district. (iStock)
Published on Mar 30, 2022 12:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

A vigilance bureau team from Karnal arrested a woman transport inspector for allegedly taking a bribe of 20,000 from a transporter.

The arrested woman has been identified as Nirmala Devi and she was posted in Road Transport Authority at Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar district.

Vigilance bureau inspector Sachin Kumar said a special investigation team of the vigilance bureau had received a complaint from a person who alleged that the transport inspector was demanding 20,000 for the release of a transferred registration certificate.

On his complaint, a team was formed and on Tuesday, the transport inspector was arrested red-handed from her office, he added. She has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and an FIR has been registered against her in Jhajjar.

The vigilance bureau has also arrested a Karnal patwari for allegedly taking a bribe of 2,000. A spokesperson of the bureau said patwari Ranjeet posted at Indri was arrested red-handed from his office on Monday.

Complainant Ajay, of Muradhgarh village in district, filed a complaint alleging that the patwari was demanding a bribe in lieu of registering for mutation of his ancestral land.

The complainant was making rounds to the patwari office for the last 20 days.

Inspector Parveen Kumar said a trap was laid and the team caught the patwari accepting bribe at his office. The accused has been arrested under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and will be produced in court

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
