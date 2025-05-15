Menu Explore
Vigilance bureau raids Jalandhar town planning office, detains ATP-level official

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
May 15, 2025 07:28 AM IST

Though senior officers remained tight-lipped on the development, sources said the officer, posted in Jalandhar West constituency for the past four months, was taken into custody on corruption allegations.

The vigilance bureau (VB) of Jalandhar conducted raids at the municipal corporation’s town planning branch on Thursday and detained an assistant town planning officer.

Jalandhar range VB senior superintendent of police (SSP) Jagatpreet Singh was not available for comments. (HT File)
Jalandhar range VB senior superintendent of police (SSP) Jagatpreet Singh was not available for comments. (HT File)

Though senior officers remained tight-lipped on the development, sources said the officer, posted in Jalandhar West constituency for the past four months, was taken into custody on corruption allegations.

Despite repeated attempts, Jalandhar range VB senior superintendent of police (SSP) Jagatpreet Singh was not available for comments.

As per information, VB teams, acting on a tip-off, cordoned off the whole branch, confiscated files pertaining to permissions given for change of land use, notices issued to commercial and residential units to pay their pending dues and authorisation granted to residential colonies and development of commercial hubs in Jalandhar Central and West constituencies in the past two years.

“Senior officials involved in the raids could issue a formal statement regarding this. The raids are still on,” said a VB official, adding that the bureau was receiving multiple complaints regarding this particular officer.

MC commissioner Gautam Jain said, “I have not received any formal statement from VB but one of the officials has been taken into custody for further probe.”

Another official, seeking anonymity, said the detained ATP is close to key political leaders and enjoys their patronage in carrying out alleged corrupt practices.

