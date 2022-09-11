Vigilance nabs 2 ex-Punjab Roadways inspectors absconding in graft case
Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Saturday arrested two retired inspectors of the Punjab Roadways who had indulged in changing the departure timing of government buses to private buses in lieu of money.
The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Saturday arrested two retired inspectors of the Punjab Roadways who had indulged in changing the departure timing of government buses to private buses in lieu of money. Both accused were on the run in a case registered against them on charges of bribery.
Disclosing this here on Saturday, a spokesperson of the VB said some employees of Punjab Roadways were accused of collecting daily/monthly bribes by changing the running timings of state passenger buses from the bus stand to favour the private buses. In this regard, the VB had registered a case dated April 30, 2021, under Section 7, 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B of the IPC at the Vigilance Bureau Police Station, Amritsar.
He said retired inspector of Punjab Roadways depot Amritsar-2, Raj Kumar Raju, a resident of Fullra village, Pathankot district, and Tarsem Singh, retired inspector of Punjab Roadways depot Jalandhar-1, a resident of Chakkhelan village, Hoshiarpur district, were evading arrest in this case.
Both the accused have been arrested by the VB and their further interrogation is on.
Minister Nijjar bats for including Saragarhi battle in school curriculum in Punjab
A procession and function was organised on Saturday by the Saragarhi Foundation with the support of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to mark the 125th anniversary of the Battle of Saragarhi of 1897. Punjab local bodies minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said efforts will be made to include the history of the battle, one of the greatest stand-offs in Indian history, in the school syllabus of the Punjab School Education Board.
Chandigarh admn seeks more jail term for drug convict, fined ₹10,000 by high court
The Punjab and Haryana high court has fined the UT administration ₹10,000 for seeking enhancement of jail term for a drug seizure case convict who remained in jail for two months only. The judgment on the conviction first came out on June 1, 2019. A total of 210 gm of charas, which is not a commercial quantity, was recovered from the convict's possession.
Chandigarh: Now, Sector-47 resident loses ₹1.3 lakh to power bill scam
The latest FIR has been registered on the complaint of a Sector-47 resident who lost ₹1.3 lakh to online fraudsters posing as electricity department staff. The complainant, Balwinder Kaur, told the police that she got a text message on her mobile phone on August 23, informing that their electricity connection will be disconnected if the bill was not paid soon. ₹1.3 lakh were withdrawn from her and her husband's accounts through multiple transactions.
Chandigarh: Tomatoes get dearer amid poor supply from south
Despite the ongoing dry spell in the region, price of tomatoes at city's apni mandis has shot up by 50% in recent days amid poor supply from southern parts of the country, even as most other vegetables have become cheaper. Compared to ₹40 per kg on August 20, kitchen-staple tomatoes are now being sold for up to ₹60 per kg.
No new tender for sole chemist shop at Chandigarh’s GMSH-16 since 1993
For 29 long years, the only chemist shop at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, has been operated by the same firm that has enjoyed multiple extensions and renewals without any fresh tendering. The shop was allotted to Sunil Kumar Jain on lease for only two years through an auction in 1993.
