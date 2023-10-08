News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Vikramaditya memorials in Rewari, Panipat soon: Haryana CM Khattar

Vikramaditya memorials in Rewari, Panipat soon: Haryana CM Khattar

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Oct 08, 2023 06:34 AM IST

The chief minister announced that these “Shaheedi Smaraks” will be constructed on 4 to 5 acres of land in both districts to inspire future generations with the saga of Samrat Hemchandra Vikramaditya’s valour

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced that martyrdom memorials of Samrat Hemchandra Vikramaditya will be constructed in Panipat and Rewari.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar during an event in New Delhi on Saturday. (HT photo)
In his address at a programme organised to mark the coronation of Vikramaditya at Delhi, the chief minister announced that these “Shaheedi Smaraks” will be constructed on 4 to 5 acres of land in both districts to inspire future generations with the saga of Samrat Hemchandra Vikramaditya’s valour.

During the function, the chief minister and Union minister of state for communications S Devusinh Chauhan also unveiled a commemorative postage stamp of Vikramaditya.

The chief minister said under the ‘Sant Mahapurush Samman and Vichar Prasar Yojana’, the present state government has worked to promote the lives and teachings of great saints and leaders who had awakened and influenced the society through their ideas and thoughts.

Khattar said Vikramaditya was coronated in Delhi on October 7, 1556. Even though he ruled for a short period, his influential persona during centuries of Islamic empires is an important chapter in Indian history.

