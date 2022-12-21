Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Vikramaditya urges PM Modi to have ‘big heart’, ensure support to HP

Published on Dec 21, 2022 04:36 AM IST

Shimla (Rural) MLA Vikramaditya Singh urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have a “big heart” and ensure his support to HP, his “second home”

Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh addressing the media in Shimla on Tuesday. (Deepak Sansta / Hindustan Times)
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Shimla (Rural) MLA Vikramaditya Singh on Tuesday said that a cordial relationship between the Centre and state is a strong imperative for the development of Himachal Pradesh as he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have a “big heart” and ensure his support to HP, his “second home”.

Addressing the media here, Vikramaditya Singh said, “We are a part of the Union of India and financial help is a right of the state.” He said ideological differences between the Congress and the BJP will not come in the way of development.

He said Himachal is under tremendous debt and the government will leverage all its resources to increase its income. “I believe in two-way communication and chief minister Sukhu has also stated that,” said Vikramaditya Singh, who is vying for a ministerial berth.

“Rahul Gandhi has made it clear that organisation and the government will work in tandem for the welfare of the state,” he said, claiming that the BJP government had neglected the Shimla district during its regime.

