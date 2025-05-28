Vimal Negi death probe: CBI registers abetment to suicide case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday registered a first-information report (FIR) on charges of abetment to suicide and common intention in the death of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) chief engineer Vimal Negi, days after the high court handed over the probe to the agency, officials said. Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) chief engineer Vimal Negi (HT File)

The FIR was registered in New Delhi on the basis of the case filed by Shimla police on March 19, and deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Brijendra Prasad Singh will be the investigation officer, they said.

The case was registered under sections 108 (abetment to suicide) and 3 (5) (common intention) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the officials said.

Himachal Pradesh high court on May 23 transferred the case to the CBI, noting that the state director general of police raised grave concerns about the mode and manner in which the investigation was being carried out in his status report.

Negi was reported missing on March 10 and his body was recovered from Bhakra Dam in Bilaspur on March 18. His wife Kiran Negi alleged Vimal Negi’s seniors were harassing him for months. On April 9, she moved the Himachal high court, demanding a CBI probe.

CPIM seeks judicial inquiry

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has written a letter to chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, expressing concern over what it said was the politicisation of Vimal Negi’s death. The CPIM urged the state government to initiate a judicial inquiry rather than handing over the case to the CBI.

Citing apprehension over the effectiveness and impartiality of the agency, CPI(M) Himachal Pradesh state committee secretary Sanjay Chauhan said, “Justice for Vimal Negi can only be ensured through a transparent probe conducted under the principles of legal jurisprudence”.

The party said it is forming a committee to investigate high-profile corruption cases in the state and urged the chief minister to launch a campaign against corrupt officers, regardless of their position.