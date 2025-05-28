Vimal Negi was humiliated, threatened by senior officials: ACS report

The fact-finding report filed by additional chief secretary (home) Onkar Chand Sharma has pointed out that Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited chief engineer-cum-general manager Vimal Negi was humiliated and threatened by his senior officials. Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited chief engineer-cum-general manager Vimal Negi (HT File)

The report, submitted to the state government on April 8, claims that HPPCL director (electrical) Desh Raj had sent a threatening message -- “aap problem mein aa jaoge (you will land in trouble)” to Negi in February this year.

HT has accessed a copy of the report.

The report says Negi was pressured to reduce the delay period in the Pekhubella Solar Power Project in Una from 45 days to 23 days. The report vindicates allegations made by the chief engineer’s wife, Kiran Negi, that her husband was subjected to “humiliation, ill treatment and harassment” for six months and was “made to stand for hours with files and was not even offered a chair”.

Desh Raj is named as an accused in the case.

Vimal Negi joined the HPPCL corporate office on June 15, 2024, after promotion as chief engineer/general manager.

The report said, “There is evidence on record that Desh Raj used to humiliate and use unparliamentary and foul language towards late Vimal Negi. Almost all witnesses said Desh Raj’s behaviour created a toxic environment.”

In contradiction to Desh Raj’s claim, in his statement to the ACS, that he had a friendly relationship with Negi, the report said, “the conduct of Desh Raj was not appreciable under the circumstances.”

In a press conference on Monday, chief minister Sukvinder Singh Sukhu said, “A prescription slip shows Negi had sought treatment on July 1, 2024, for depressive illness.”

Justice Ajay Mohan Goel, while handing over the probe to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on May 23, had said “This court is of the view that the mode and manner in which the government dealt with the report of the additional chief secretary (home) raises serious questions.”