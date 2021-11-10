Vinay Pratap Singh is new Chandigarh DC

Vinay Pratap Singh, a Haryana-cadre IAS officer, has been named the new deputy commissioner (DC) of Chandigarh. A 2011-batch officer, he is currently holding the charge of Panchkula DC.

On Tuesday, the appointments committee of the cabinet approved the proposal of Ministry of Home Affairs for inter-cadre deputation of Vinay Pratap Singh from Haryana cadre to AGMUT cadre (Chandigarh segment) for a period of three years or until further orders, whichever is earlier. Chandigarh administration had recommended the name of Singh for the post. Earlier, the Haryana government had sent a panel of three IAS officers to the administration - Vinay Pratap Singh, Prabhjot Singh and Mukul Kumar.

Notably, the administration had also sent a request to the MHA for three-month extension of incumbent deputy commissioner Mandip Singh Brar tenure. Though, the MHA didn’t extend his tenure, it had permitted the administration to not relieve him till further orders. The three-year term of Brar was to end on October 31.