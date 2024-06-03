Violating UGC rule, 14 Ludhiana colleges running sans full-time heads

Going against the guidelines of University Grants Commission, there are 14 district colleges affiliated with Panjab University working under officiating principals and less than 75% regularised teaching staff. Another professor said that the regular principals have a lot more financial power, which in turn affects the efficiency and day-to-day functions of the institutions. (HT File)

This has also led to a state of scepticism among the professors regarding the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) at the grassroots.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A professor in one of the aided colleges on the condition of anonymity said that in the absence of a regular principal, the management of the college gets affected. “Mostly, the officiating principals are ineligible to take the charge. A regular principal is appointed on the basis of seniority, experience, skills and educational qualification, whereas an officiating principal is chosen only on the basis of seniority, which is absolutely unfair and inaccurate”, the professor added.

Another professor said that the regular principals have a lot more financial power, which in turn affects the efficiency and day-to-day functions of the institutions.

Educators are highly doubtful about the implementation of National Education Policy with the lack of infrastructure along with the colleges being non-compliant with the guidelines of University Grants Commission (UGC).

According to recent guideline by the UGC, the students with 75% or above marks in a four-year undergraduate course are eligible to directly pursue PhD with or without a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or even a master’s degree. “Without the research labs in the colleges, how will the students be offered four-year courses? We lack basic infrastructure to implement the guideline,” said educator of an aided college.

Punjab higher education deputy director Ashwani Bhalla said, “Regular principals would soon be appointed and the department is in the middle of recruiting 612 regular teachers through Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).”

“The research labs and required infrastructure for implementation of the NEP would be provided to the colleges. Four-year course completion gives us the time of three years to fill the gap and within these years, colleges would be well equipped to implement the NEP,” Bhalla added.

The colleges with the absence of regular principals include AS College for Women in Khanna, Arya College, GHG College, Sidhwan Khurd, GHG Khalsa College, Gurusar Sadhar, Govind National College in Narangwal, Guru Nanak Girls College, Guru Nanak National College in Doraha, GTB College, Dakha, Khalsa College for Women in Civil Lines and Sidhwan Khurd, Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Malwa College in Samrala, Ramgarhia Girls College in Millerganj and AS College Khanna.