Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Violence erupts after Dussehra fair, one dead in Barnala

    According to DSP Satvir Singh, the violence began with a clash involving Gurdas Singh and a group of youths. The altercation escalated when Heera and others joined in, during which he was fatally attacked and later rushed to a hospital but declared dead upon arrival.

    Published on: Oct 4, 2025 7:48 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Barnala
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    A 27-year-old man was murdered late Thursday evening following a clash at the Dussehra ground. Police have registered an FIR under murder charges against unidentified individuals.

    A 27-year-old man was murdered late Thursday evening following a clash at the Dussehra ground. Police have registered an FIR under murder charges against unidentified individuals. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
    A 27-year-old man was murdered late Thursday evening following a clash at the Dussehra ground. Police have registered an FIR under murder charges against unidentified individuals. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

    The deceased, Heera Singh, a resident of Garcha Road, was attacked with a sharp weapon, shortly after Dussehra celebrations ended and police personnel had left the venue.

    According to DSP Satvir Singh, the violence began with a clash involving Gurdas Singh and a group of youths. The altercation escalated when Heera and others joined in, during which he was fatally attacked and later rushed to a hospital but declared dead upon arrival.

    “There was no management. Some hooligans attacked him in the stomach and killed him,” said Harjit Singh, the victim’s uncle, alleging administrative negligence. His father, Bhola Singh, claimed Heera was not involved in any fight.

    Heera is survived by his parents, wife, and an eight-month-old daughter.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with Bengaluru Weather Live and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Violence Erupts After Dussehra Fair, One Dead In Barnala
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes