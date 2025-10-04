Violence erupts after Dussehra fair, one dead in Barnala

A 27-year-old man was murdered late Thursday evening following a clash at the Dussehra ground. Police have registered an FIR under murder charges against unidentified individuals. A 27-year-old man was murdered late Thursday evening following a clash at the Dussehra ground. Police have registered an FIR under murder charges against unidentified individuals. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The deceased, Heera Singh, a resident of Garcha Road, was attacked with a sharp weapon, shortly after Dussehra celebrations ended and police personnel had left the venue.

According to DSP Satvir Singh, the violence began with a clash involving Gurdas Singh and a group of youths. The altercation escalated when Heera and others joined in, during which he was fatally attacked and later rushed to a hospital but declared dead upon arrival.

“There was no management. Some hooligans attacked him in the stomach and killed him,” said Harjit Singh, the victim’s uncle, alleging administrative negligence. His father, Bhola Singh, claimed Heera was not involved in any fight.

Heera is survived by his parents, wife, and an eight-month-old daughter.