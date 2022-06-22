Virbhadra Singh’s birth anniv to be commemorated as ‘Vikas Diwas’: Congress
The Congress will commemorate former six-time Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh’s birth anniversary on June 23 as Vikas Diwas.
The leader, a towering figure on the hill state’s political landscape, had passed away on July 8, 2021 due to post-Covid complications. His birth anniversary will be commemorated as Vikas Diwas in all 72 organisational blocks of the party. An event in his remembrance will be organised at state Congress’ headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan, in Shimla at 11am. The late politician’s widow and current president of the party’s Himachal unit Pratibha Singh will preside over the event.
Congress spokesperson Devender Busheri said, “Virbhadra Singh may not be here with us today, but the love and adoration the people of the state had for him can never be erased.”
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
