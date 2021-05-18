Virus claims record nine lives in Haryana’s Panchkula district

With nine patients succumbing to Covid-19 on Monday, Panchkula district recorded its highest death toll in a day since the outbreak last March.

The number of fatalities has climbed to 294, with 140 logged during the second wave since April 1. The case fatality rate has climbed to 3.7%.

Those dead included a 35-year-old man from Sector 19 besides three people in their 40s and one in the 50s. The remaining three were in the age group of 65-79.

Meanwhile, 241 people tested positive for the virus, down from Sunday’s 285 cases. The district had hit the peak on May 5 with 654 cases.

According to experts, there is around a two-week gap between the peak in cases and deaths, as critical patients tend to remain hospitalised for a longer time.

Meanwhile, Mohali recorded 11 deaths while six people died in Chandigarh, taking the tricity’s total to 26, down from Sunday’s 30.

The tricity’s cumulative infection tally stood at 1,750 on Monday, going up from 1,491 the previous day. Earlier, after hitting the peak with 2,612 cases on May 10, the number of cases had dropped down to 1,405 on May 15.

The spike was largely due to Mohali district, which reported 889 cases on Monday, up from Sunday’s 542.

Mohali city accounted for 242 cases, followed by 201 in Dhakoli, 130 in Kharar, 115 in Dera Bassi, 63 in Gharuan, 47 in Kurali, 26 in Boothgarh and eight in Banur.

The district has reported 14,920 cases in May so far, as compared to 19,406 throughout April. However, with 938 patients being discharged, the active case load has come down to 8,657.

In Chandigarh, 620 people tested positive, down from 664 on Sunday. The number of those recovered stood at 876, which brought down the number of active cases to 7,382.

With more people being cured and discharged than those testing positive, the active case load of the tricity has dropped to 18,258 from peak of 24,201 on May 12.