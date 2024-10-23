Visit grain market or resign, Bajwa dares Punjab CM

Amid the glut-like situation in Punjab’s grain markets over tardy procurement of paddy, leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, on Wednesday, dared Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to visit any grain markets in the state to confront the crisis. He (CM) should resign if he can’t offer a practical solution, Bajwa said. Partap Singh Bajwa during a visit to a grain market in Dhuri, Sangrur. (HT Photo)

“If the chief minister cannot fix this mess, he has no moral right to hold his office. Punjab deserves a leader who stands shoulder-to-shoulder with its farmers, not the one who hides behind absurd proposals (such as transporting paddy to other states),” said Bajwa during his visit to a grain market in the Punjab CM’s constituency, Dhuri, in Sangrur district.

Bajwa squarely blamed Mann for ineptitude and lack of leadership, accusing him of abandoning the state’s farmers and millers to fend for themselves.

“Shockingly, umpteen number of farmers have been waiting to sell their crops at ₹300 below the minimum support price (MSP) apparently owing to the state’s inaction,” said Bajwa.